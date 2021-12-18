Short Interest in Nitto Denko Co. (OTCMKTS:NDEKY) Declines By 41.5%

Nitto Denko Co. (OTCMKTS:NDEKY) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,900 shares, a drop of 41.5% from the November 15th total of 11,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 32,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS:NDEKY traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $38.48. 13,639 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,441. Nitto Denko has a fifty-two week low of $32.98 and a fifty-two week high of $49.21. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.50 and a beta of 1.24.

Nitto Denko (OTCMKTS:NDEKY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Nitto Denko had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 12.77%. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Nitto Denko will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nitto Denko from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 29th.

Nitto Denko Company Profile

Nitto Denko Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of adhesives, optical films, semiconductors, electronic devices, and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Tape, Optronics, Life Science, and Others. The Industrial Tape segment manufactures and sells sealing, protective, and packaging products as well as automobile materials.

