Short Interest in Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NKG) Rises By 60.4%

Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NKG) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,500 shares, a growth of 60.4% from the November 15th total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Shares of NKG traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,913. Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund has a one year low of $12.45 and a one year high of $14.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.78.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund by 10.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 96,887 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after purchasing an additional 8,966 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund by 198.1% in the third quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 5,417 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund by 10.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 50,835 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 4,979 shares in the last quarter. Narwhal Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund by 6.7% in the third quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 38,575 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 2,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund by 2.6% in the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 34,893 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter.

About Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund

Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors, LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the Georgia. The fund invests into undervalued municipal securities and other related investments the income from which is exempt from regular federal and Georgia income taxes.

