Short Interest in Obayashi Co. (OTCMKTS:OBYCF) Expands By 69.9%

Obayashi Co. (OTCMKTS:OBYCF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,468,100 shares, a growth of 69.9% from the November 15th total of 863,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 611.7 days.

Shares of OBYCF stock opened at $7.88 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.17 and its 200-day moving average is $8.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a PE ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 0.31. Obayashi has a 52 week low of $7.53 and a 52 week high of $9.55.

About Obayashi

Obayashi Corp. engages in the construction and real estate business. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Building Construction, Overseas Building Construction, Domestic Civil Engineering, Overseas Civil Engineering, Real Estate, and Others. The Domestic Building Construction segment engages in building construction contracts and related businesses within Japan.

