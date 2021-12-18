Short Interest in Obayashi Co. (OTCMKTS:OBYCF) Expands By 69.9%

Obayashi Co. (OTCMKTS:OBYCF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,468,100 shares, a growth of 69.9% from the November 15th total of 863,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 611.7 days.
Shares of OBYCF stock opened at $7.88 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.17 and its 200-day moving average is $8.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a PE ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 0.31. Obayashi has a 52 week low of $7.53 and a 52 week high of $9.55.
About Obayashi
