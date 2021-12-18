Short Interest in OP Bancorp (NASDAQ:OPBK) Grows By 61.9%

OP Bancorp (NASDAQ:OPBK) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 25,900 shares, a growth of 61.9% from the November 15th total of 16,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ:OPBK opened at $12.55 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $189.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.15 and a beta of 0.62. OP Bancorp has a 12-month low of $7.32 and a 12-month high of $14.00.

OP Bancorp (NASDAQ:OPBK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $20.13 million during the quarter. OP Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.69% and a net margin of 32.82%. Sell-side analysts predict that OP Bancorp will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 11th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. OP Bancorp’s payout ratio is 25.97%.

OP Bancorp Company Profile

OP Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of general commercial banking services through its subsidiary. It offers deposit, lending, online banking, cash management, e-statements, mobile banking, zelle, and wire transfer services. The firm serves the small- and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and residents primarily Korean and other ethnic minority communities.

