Short Interest in PT United Tractors Tbk (OTCMKTS:PUTKY) Increases By 50.0%

PT United Tractors Tbk (OTCMKTS:PUTKY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the November 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

PUTKY stock remained flat at $$30.04 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.19. PT United Tractors Tbk has a 12 month low of $27.00 and a 12 month high of $38.79.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 11th were paid a dividend of $1.1307 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.43%.

PT United Tractors Tbk engages in the sales and rental of heavy equipment and provision of related after-sales services, coal mining, and mining contracting services. It operates through the following segments: Construction Machinery, Mining Contracting, Coal Mining, Gold Mining, Construction Industry, and Energy.

