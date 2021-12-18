Short Interest in Recipe Unlimited Co. (OTCMKTS:RCPUF) Increases By 78.6%

Recipe Unlimited Co. (OTCMKTS:RCPUF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 57,500 shares, a growth of 78.6% from the November 15th total of 32,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 143.8 days.

OTCMKTS:RCPUF opened at $14.50 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.48 and its 200-day moving average is $16.55. Recipe Unlimited has a 52-week low of $13.38 and a 52-week high of $19.12.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Recipe Unlimited from C$29.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Recipe Unlimited from C$31.00 to C$28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Recipe Unlimited from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th.

Recipe Unlimited Corporation operates and franchises restaurants brands. The company operates through four segments: Corporate Restaurants, Franchise Restaurants, Retail and Catering, and Central Operations. It operates and/or franchises restaurants under the Harvey's, Swiss Chalet, Kelsey's, East Side Mario's, Montana's, Milestones, Prime Pubs, Casey's, Bier Markt, Landing, New York Fries, St-Hubert, Original Joe's, State & Main, Elephant & Castle, The Burger's Priest, The Pickle Barrel restaurants, 1909 Taverne Moderne, The Keg, Fresh, Ultimate Kitchens, Rose Reisman Catering, and Marigolds & Onions brand names.

