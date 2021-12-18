Short Interest in SB Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFG) Declines By 25.7%

SB Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFG) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, a decrease of 25.7% from the November 15th total of 7,000 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 5,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded SB Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th.

Shares of SBFG stock opened at $18.95 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.82 million, a PE ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 1.18. SB Financial Group has a 1-year low of $16.02 and a 1-year high of $20.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.77 and a 200 day moving average of $18.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $16.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.20 million. SB Financial Group had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 26.89%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. Analysts anticipate that SB Financial Group will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. This is a boost from SB Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. SB Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.55%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in SB Financial Group by 8,810.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 8,194 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in SB Financial Group by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 141,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,555,000 after buying an additional 4,836 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in SB Financial Group by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 458,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,328,000 after buying an additional 3,497 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in SB Financial Group by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 50,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $918,000 after buying an additional 3,567 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in SB Financial Group by 61.4% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,094 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.68% of the company’s stock.

SB Financial Group Company Profile

SB Financial Group, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking and wealth management solutions. The company offers checking, savings, e-services, mortgage loans, mortgage applications, mortgage tool, credit cards, and loans and lines services. It also provides investment and asset management, retirement services, insurance, business succession planning, and brokerage services.

