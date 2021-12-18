Short Interest in Shelter Acquisition Co. I Units (NASDAQ:SHQAU) Drops By 50.0%

Shelter Acquisition Co. I Units (NASDAQ:SHQAU) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the November 15th total of 5,400 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 12,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:SHQAU opened at $10.03 on Friday. Shelter Acquisition Co. I Units has a 12 month low of $9.77 and a 12 month high of $10.11. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.00.

Get Shelter Acquisition Co. I Units alerts:

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Shelter Acquisition Co. I Units in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Berkley W R Corp purchased a new stake in Shelter Acquisition Co. I Units in the 2nd quarter worth about $198,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Shelter Acquisition Co. I Units in the 2nd quarter worth about $200,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Shelter Acquisition Co. I Units in the 2nd quarter worth about $250,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Shelter Acquisition Co. I Units in the 3rd quarter worth about $327,000.

Shelter Acquisition Corporation I focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to concentrate on identifying businesses that provide technological solutions to the real estate industry.

Recommended Story: Quiet Period Expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Shelter Acquisition Co. I Units Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shelter Acquisition Co. I Units and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.