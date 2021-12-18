Short Interest in Teekay LNG Partners L.P. (NYSE:TGP) Increases By 32.9%

Teekay LNG Partners L.P. (NYSE:TGP) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,900,000 shares, an increase of 32.9% from the November 15th total of 1,430,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,060,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days. Approximately 3.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TGP. Sanders Morris Harris LLC raised its position in shares of Teekay LNG Partners by 3.9% during the third quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 17,450 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Teekay LNG Partners by 8.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,153 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. Harvey Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Teekay LNG Partners by 2.4% in the third quarter. Harvey Capital Management Inc. now owns 42,300 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $657,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Monetary Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Teekay LNG Partners by 11.5% in the second quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 14,500 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Teekay LNG Partners by 1.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 139,053 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,099,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.13% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jonestrading cut shares of Teekay LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Teekay LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Teekay LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, B. Riley downgraded Teekay LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.01.

NYSE:TGP traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.93. 1,184,228 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 458,308. Teekay LNG Partners has a 1-year low of $10.97 and a 1-year high of $17.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.89 and its 200-day moving average is $15.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 1.17.

Teekay LNG Partners (NYSE:TGP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The shipping company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.02). Teekay LNG Partners had a net margin of 40.35% and a return on equity of 14.90%. The company had revenue of $146.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Teekay LNG Partners will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.563 per share. This is a boost from Teekay LNG Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Teekay LNG Partners’s payout ratio is currently 46.94%.

Teekay LNG Partners Company Profile

Teekay LNG Partners LP provides marine transportation services for liquefied natural gas, liquefied petroleum gas and crude oil. It operates through the following segments: LNG, LPG and conventional tanker. The company was founded on November 3, 2004 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

