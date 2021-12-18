Short Interest in The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS) Decreases By 47.5%

The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 190,600 shares, a drop of 47.5% from the November 15th total of 362,900 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 75,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ:FBMS traded down $1.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $37.96. The stock had a trading volume of 282,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,572. First Bancshares has a 52 week low of $28.41 and a 52 week high of $42.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $797.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.61 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.14.

First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.01. First Bancshares had a net margin of 29.32% and a return on equity of 9.50%. The company had revenue of $49.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.26 million. On average, analysts forecast that First Bancshares will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were given a $0.16 dividend. This is a positive change from First Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. First Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.26%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in First Bancshares by 222.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,422 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 981 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in First Bancshares during the second quarter worth $77,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in First Bancshares by 96.1% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,669 shares of the bank’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 1,308 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in First Bancshares during the second quarter worth $201,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in First Bancshares by 1,274.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,496 shares of the bank’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 5,096 shares in the last quarter. 66.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Bancshares Company Profile

First Bancshares, Inc (Mississippi) operates as a bank holding company. It provides banking services such as personal and business which include checking, savings, and loans, cards, and others. It operates through the following segments: Commercial/Retail Bank, Mortgage Banking, and Holding Company. The Commercial/Retail Bank segment provides a full range of commercial banking services to corporations and other business customers.

