Short Interest in Tokyo Ohka Kogyo Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TOKCF) Grows By 33.1%

Tokyo Ohka Kogyo Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TOKCF) saw a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 23,300 shares, an increase of 33.1% from the November 15th total of 17,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of OTCMKTS TOKCF opened at $66.25 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $63.36 and a 200 day moving average of $65.25. Tokyo Ohka Kogyo has a one year low of $30.10 and a one year high of $71.00.

Tokyo Ohka Kogyo Company Profile

Tokyo Ohka Kogyo Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells chemical products and process equipment in Japan and internationally. The company offers optimal photoresists and photolithography relative chemicals; and coating, developing, vacuum UV hardening, and UV curing machines.

