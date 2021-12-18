Short Interest in VanEck Vectors Gaming ETF (NASDAQ:BJK) Decreases By 33.3%

VanEck Vectors Gaming ETF (NASDAQ:BJK) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a decline of 33.3% from the November 15th total of 6,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 26,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of VanEck Vectors Gaming ETF stock traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $41.91. The company had a trading volume of 36,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,155. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.72. VanEck Vectors Gaming ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.89 and a fifty-two week high of $57.41.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gaming ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $622,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Gaming ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $549,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in VanEck Vectors Gaming ETF by 10.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 130,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,312,000 after buying an additional 12,475 shares during the period. J Arnold Wealth Management Co lifted its stake in VanEck Vectors Gaming ETF by 6.9% in the third quarter. J Arnold Wealth Management Co now owns 160,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,795,000 after buying an additional 10,397 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in VanEck Vectors Gaming ETF by 5.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period.

