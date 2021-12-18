Short Interest in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) Increases By 35.5%

VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,300,000 shares, an increase of 35.5% from the November 15th total of 959,300 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 546,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days.

In related news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.72, for a total value of $614,160.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 1,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.65, for a total transaction of $296,262.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 43,291 shares of company stock valued at $9,852,824. Insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Get VeriSign alerts:

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. RiverFront Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 4.1% in the second quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC raised its holdings in VeriSign by 3.7% during the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,346 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its holdings in VeriSign by 0.4% during the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 11,355 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,585,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in VeriSign by 27.9% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 229 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its holdings in VeriSign by 0.9% during the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 5,320 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 88.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VRSN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $226.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $259.00 price target on shares of VeriSign in a research report on Friday, October 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRSN opened at $242.11 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $231.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $223.35. VeriSign has a one year low of $184.60 and a one year high of $248.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.67 and a beta of 0.85.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.05. VeriSign had a net margin of 46.81% and a negative return on equity of 43.49%. The business had revenue of $334.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that VeriSign will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About VeriSign

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure, which enables Internet navigation for many of the world’s most recognized domain names. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of key Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services.

Read More: 52-Week High/Low

Receive News & Ratings for VeriSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VeriSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.