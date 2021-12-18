Short Interest in Yellowstone Acquisition (NASDAQ:YSAC) Drops By 33.1%

Yellowstone Acquisition (NASDAQ:YSAC) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 22,800 shares, a decline of 33.1% from the November 15th total of 34,100 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 74,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of YSAC stock opened at $10.16 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.09. Yellowstone Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.91 and a 52 week high of $10.93.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in YSAC. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Yellowstone Acquisition by 2,333.5% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 5,367 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Yellowstone Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $66,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Yellowstone Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth about $117,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Yellowstone Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth about $123,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Yellowstone Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth about $135,000. 63.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Yellowstone Acquisition Company does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Omaha, Nebraska.

