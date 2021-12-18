Short Interest in Zhongchao Inc. (NASDAQ:ZCMD) Grows By 73.9%

Zhongchao Inc. (NASDAQ:ZCMD) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 216,200 shares, a growth of 73.9% from the November 15th total of 124,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 97,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

NASDAQ:ZCMD opened at $1.81 on Friday. Zhongchao has a 1-year low of $1.46 and a 1-year high of $4.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.73.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZCMD. Diametric Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Zhongchao in the second quarter valued at $94,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Zhongchao in the second quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Zhongchao in the first quarter valued at $39,000. 0.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zhongchao Inc provides healthcare information, education, and training services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers online and onsite health information services, healthcare education programs, and healthcare training products, including clinical practice training, open classes of popular medical topics, interactive case studies, academic conference and workshops, continuing education courses, and articles and short videos with educational healthcare content.

