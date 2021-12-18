Sibanye Stillwater (NYSE:SBSW) Stock Price Up 6.4%

Shares of Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW) rose 6.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $12.25 and last traded at $12.25. Approximately 172,263 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 2,877,320 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.51.

SBSW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sibanye Stillwater from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Sibanye Stillwater in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.73.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,369,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,563,000 after buying an additional 1,130,069 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Sibanye Stillwater by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,752,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,783,000 after purchasing an additional 37,561 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Sibanye Stillwater by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,501,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,866,000 after purchasing an additional 168,131 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Sibanye Stillwater by 46.7% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,421,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,883,000 after purchasing an additional 771,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Sibanye Stillwater by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,197,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,745,000 after purchasing an additional 40,169 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.98% of the company’s stock.

Sibanye Stillwater Ltd. engages in the provision of precious metals mining services. Its portfolio includes the platinum group metal (PGM) operations in the United States, South Africa, and Zimbabwe; gold operations and projects in South Africa; and copper, gold and PGM exploration properties in North and South America.

