Sibanye Stillwater (NYSE:SBSW) Stock Price Up 6.4%

Shares of Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW) rose 6.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $12.25 and last traded at $12.25. Approximately 172,263 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 2,877,320 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.51.
SBSW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sibanye Stillwater from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Sibanye Stillwater in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company.
The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.73.
About Sibanye Stillwater (NYSE:SBSW)
Sibanye Stillwater Ltd. engages in the provision of precious metals mining services. Its portfolio includes the platinum group metal (PGM) operations in the United States, South Africa, and Zimbabwe; gold operations and projects in South Africa; and copper, gold and PGM exploration properties in North and South America.
