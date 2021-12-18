Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) Given a €60.00 Price Target at Barclays

Barclays set a €60.00 ($67.42) price objective on Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) in a research note released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on SHL. Nord/LB set a €60.00 ($67.42) price objective on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €77.50 ($87.08) price objective on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Berenberg Bank set a €75.00 ($84.27) price objective on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. UBS Group set a €59.00 ($66.29) price objective on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €62.00 ($69.66) price objective on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €61.30 ($68.88).

SHL opened at €63.96 ($71.87) on Friday. Siemens Healthineers has a one year low of €40.12 ($45.08) and a one year high of €67.66 ($76.02). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.62, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €61.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is €56.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.09 billion and a P/E ratio of 41.36.

Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes imaging, diagnostic, and advanced therapies products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Imaging, Diagnostics, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment offers magnetic resonance, computed tomography, X-ray, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems.

