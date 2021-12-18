Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) PT Set at €60.00 by Barclays

Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) has been assigned a €60.00 ($67.42) target price by stock analysts at Barclays in a research note issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential downside of 6.19% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on SHL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €77.50 ($87.08) price objective on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Berenberg Bank set a €75.00 ($84.27) price objective on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group set a €71.00 ($79.78) price objective on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. UBS Group set a €59.00 ($66.29) price objective on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €65.00 ($73.03) price objective on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €61.30 ($68.88).

SHL opened at €63.96 ($71.87) on Friday. Siemens Healthineers has a one year low of €40.12 ($45.08) and a one year high of €67.66 ($76.02). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.62, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €61.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is €56.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.09 billion and a P/E ratio of 41.36.

Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes imaging, diagnostic, and advanced therapies products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Imaging, Diagnostics, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment offers magnetic resonance, computed tomography, X-ray, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems.

