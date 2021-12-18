Sierra Bancorp Expected to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $0.76 Per Share (NASDAQ:BSRR)

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for Sierra Bancorp in a research note issued on Thursday, December 16th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Cucharale now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.76 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.75. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Sierra Bancorp’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.80 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.06 EPS.

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.06. Sierra Bancorp had a net margin of 29.85% and a return on equity of 11.98%. The company had revenue of $34.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.83 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sierra Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

Shares of BSRR opened at $26.48 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $408.08 million, a P/E ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.75 and a 200 day moving average of $25.17. Sierra Bancorp has a twelve month low of $21.48 and a twelve month high of $29.42.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 1st. Sierra Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.00%.

In other Sierra Bancorp news, Director James C. Holly sold 5,000 shares of Sierra Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.68, for a total value of $123,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Michael Olague sold 2,000 shares of Sierra Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.67, for a total transaction of $49,340.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BSRR. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 638,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,252,000 after purchasing an additional 9,852 shares during the period. Private Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 522,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,687,000 after purchasing an additional 27,984 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 359,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,727,000 after purchasing an additional 21,200 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 67.7% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 315,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,667,000 after purchasing an additional 127,538 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 293,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,481,000 after purchasing an additional 6,406 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.86% of the company’s stock.

Sierra Bancorp Company Profile

Sierra Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It offers a wide range of deposit products and services for individuals and businesses including checking accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, time deposits, retirement accounts, and sweep accounts.

