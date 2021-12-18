Sigma Planning Corp Buys 293 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,080 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $5,324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 7.0% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 209,268 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $44,422,000 after acquiring an additional 13,619 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 5.4% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 9,309 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,976,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 27.1% in the third quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 8,702 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,847,000 after acquiring an additional 1,853 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 1.2% in the third quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,959 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $874,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kesler Norman & Wride LLC raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 0.7% in the third quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 19,158 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,067,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. 75.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HON. Bank of America downgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $270.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $246.00 to $229.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $253.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $229.00 to $224.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Honeywell International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $236.00.

Shares of NYSE HON opened at $205.17 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $141.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $215.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $221.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.29. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $194.55 and a 52-week high of $236.86.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $8.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.68 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 31.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.56 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This is a boost from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is 50.39%.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

