Sigma Planning Corp Decreases Stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Sigma Planning Corp lowered its stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 3.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 72,041 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,507 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Southern were worth $4,464,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SO. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Southern by 530.3% during the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 416 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Southern during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Southern during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Canton Hathaway LLC grew its position in Southern by 41.0% during the third quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 705 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Southern during the third quarter valued at $45,000. 59.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Southern alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on SO. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Southern from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Southern from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho upgraded shares of Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Southern from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.27.

In other Southern news, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 2,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.45, for a total transaction of $122,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of Southern stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.89, for a total transaction of $162,225.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 11,850 shares of company stock worth $748,882 over the last ninety days. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SO opened at $66.84 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.84 billion, a PE ratio of 23.62, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.48. The Southern Company has a twelve month low of $56.69 and a twelve month high of $68.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $63.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.15 billion. Southern had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 11.38%. Southern’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.22 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.29%.

Southern Company Profile

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

Further Reading: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Southern Company (NYSE:SO).

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.