Sigma Planning Corp Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,151 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,498 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp owned about 0.06% of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF worth $6,815,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IUSV. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 24.0% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 17.9% during the second quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 45,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,285,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 12.1% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 350,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,235,000 after purchasing an additional 37,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Element Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 16.9% in the second quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 1,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ IUSV opened at $73.99 on Friday. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 12-month low of $60.25 and a 12-month high of $75.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $74.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.14.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were issued a $0.383 dividend. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th.

Further Reading: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.