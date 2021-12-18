Signaturefd LLC Acquires 1,675 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 9.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,108 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,675 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $1,356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MU. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the second quarter worth $678,800,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Micron Technology by 214.0% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 11,689,965 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $993,414,000 after acquiring an additional 7,966,929 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in shares of Micron Technology by 564.4% in the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,203,780 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $357,237,000 after acquiring an additional 3,571,088 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Micron Technology by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 36,899,299 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,402,560,000 after acquiring an additional 3,283,630 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $171,935,000. 78.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 8,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.32, for a total transaction of $608,556.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.85, for a total transaction of $348,132.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on MU shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Mizuho raised shares of Micron Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $75.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $80.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.87.

Shares of NASDAQ:MU opened at $83.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.15. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.67 and a 12 month high of $96.96. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $76.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.39.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 27th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $8.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.21 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 21.16% and a return on equity of 15.98%. Micron Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 36.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 8.71 EPS for the current year.

Micron Technology Profile

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

