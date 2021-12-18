Signaturefd LLC Buys 1,104 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,743 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $1,297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in American Express by 10.7% in the third quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 10,562 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,769,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC boosted its holdings in American Express by 4.4% in the third quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 22,386 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $3,750,000 after acquiring an additional 942 shares during the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in American Express by 3.9% in the third quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 6,673 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in American Express by 3.0% in the third quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 3,434 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First City Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in American Express by 4.3% in the third quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,966 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $664,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.78% of the company’s stock.

Get American Express alerts:

In related news, insider Anna Marrs sold 26,094 shares of American Express stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.22, for a total value of $4,467,814.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of American Express stock opened at $160.01 on Friday. American Express has a 1 year low of $112.10 and a 1 year high of $189.03. The firm has a market cap of $123.94 billion, a PE ratio of 16.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $171.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $168.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The payment services company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.47. American Express had a return on equity of 28.48% and a net margin of 19.54%. The firm had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.55 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that American Express will post 9.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.97%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AXP. Bank of America increased their price target on American Express from $178.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Stephens increased their price target on American Express from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of American Express in a report on Monday, August 30th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on American Express from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on American Express from $209.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $178.78.

About American Express

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

See Also: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.