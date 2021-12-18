Signaturefd LLC Has $1.47 Million Stake in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) by 57.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,812 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,386 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Moderna were worth $1,467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Moderna by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,194,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,745,398,000 after buying an additional 1,275,874 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Moderna by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,325,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,721,364,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316,702 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Moderna by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,215,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,695,385,000 after acquiring an additional 1,452,440 shares during the period. Coatue Management LLC lifted its holdings in Moderna by 388.3% during the 2nd quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 6,140,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,442,990,000 after purchasing an additional 4,883,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lone Pine Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Moderna during the 2nd quarter worth about $937,781,000. 55.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.11, for a total value of $1,360,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $433.00, for a total value of $3,897,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 455,250 shares of company stock valued at $143,142,805 in the last quarter. 19.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of MRNA stock opened at $294.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.35. Moderna, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.66 and a fifty-two week high of $497.49. The firm has a market cap of $119.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $295.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $316.66.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $7.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.49 by ($1.79). The company had revenue of $4.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.29 billion. Moderna had a net margin of 59.69% and a return on equity of 121.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3065.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.59) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Moderna, Inc. will post 26.67 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MRNA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Moderna in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Moderna in a report on Monday, November 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $304.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Moderna from $375.00 to $325.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Moderna to $348.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on Moderna in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $244.31.

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

