Signaturefd LLC Increases Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 4.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 47,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,123 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $7,701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.6% in the second quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 25,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,916,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the second quarter worth $202,000. Cambiar Investors LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.0% in the second quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 336,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,354,000 after purchasing an additional 3,216 shares during the last quarter. Washburn Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 37.8% in the second quarter. Washburn Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.6% in the second quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 29,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,599,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.51% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $187.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a $177.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $166.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.79.

NYSE JPM opened at $156.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $463.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $164.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $160.28. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $118.27 and a twelve month high of $172.96.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $29.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.63 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.89% and a net margin of 39.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.92 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.30%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

