Signaturefd LLC Purchases 1,211 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Signaturefd LLC grew its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 6.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 21,545 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,211 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,828,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 1.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 107,495,739 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $8,969,445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170,549 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 2.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 96,490,010 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $8,051,125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,927,510 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 2.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 54,535,214 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $4,550,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362,699 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 55.8% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 27,400,512 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,286,301,000 after purchasing an additional 9,809,050 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 3.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,149,369 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,759,535,000 after purchasing an additional 678,557 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

In other CVS Health news, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 82,757 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $7,282,616.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 108,870 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $10,342,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 219,786 shares of company stock worth $20,159,576 in the last ninety days. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CVS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $98.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $107.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $103.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.32.

CVS stock opened at $100.36 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $132.48 billion, a PE ratio of 17.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.83. CVS Health Co. has a 12 month low of $67.06 and a 12 month high of $102.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $91.67 and its 200 day moving average is $86.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $73.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.52 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th. This is an increase from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.97%.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

