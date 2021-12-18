Signaturefd LLC Raises Position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 604 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $1,159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of COF. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 73,375.0% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 5,870 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 24.2% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 123.9% during the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:COF opened at $144.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Capital One Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $91.05 and a 12 month high of $177.95. The company has a market cap of $61.32 billion, a PE ratio of 5.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $154.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $159.74.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.22 by $1.64. The business had revenue of $7.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.45 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 39.92% and a return on equity of 19.85%. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.05 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Co. will post 26.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.96%.

In related news, insider Yajnik Sanjiv sold 451 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $76,670.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John G. Finneran, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.37, for a total transaction of $3,307,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

COF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $190.00 to $186.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $188.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $197.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $180.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $185.46.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment offers domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

