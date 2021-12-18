Signaturefd LLC Sells 18,077 Shares of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB)

Signaturefd LLC reduced its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 160,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 18,077 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in New York Community Bancorp were worth $2,066,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 67,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $874,000 after acquiring an additional 5,573 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in New York Community Bancorp by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 59,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $763,000 after acquiring an additional 13,875 shares during the period. Intrua Financial LLC acquired a new stake in New York Community Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $322,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its position in New York Community Bancorp by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 89,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,149,000 after acquiring an additional 2,697 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in New York Community Bancorp by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 227,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,927,000 after acquiring an additional 2,292 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.12% of the company’s stock.

Get New York Community Bancorp alerts:

NYSE:NYCB opened at $11.69 on Friday. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.01 and a 12 month high of $14.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The firm has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.97.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.01). New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 36.25%. The firm had revenue of $318.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $346.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. New York Community Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, November 6th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.82%. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.13%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut New York Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, October 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.44.

New York Community Bancorp Company Profile

New York Community Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of multi-family loans on non-luxury rent-regulated buildings that feature below-market rents. It also offers financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company was founded on July 20, 1993 and is headquartered in Westbury, NY.

See Also: Bid-Ask Spread

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NYCB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB).

Receive News & Ratings for New York Community Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York Community Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.