Silence Therapeutics (LON:SLN) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $541.68

Silence Therapeutics plc (LON:SLN)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 541.68 ($7.16) and traded as low as GBX 22.97 ($0.30). Silence Therapeutics shares last traded at GBX 23.20 ($0.31), with a volume of 46,351 shares traded.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 443.25 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 541.68. The company has a market capitalization of £20.83 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 4.36, a current ratio of 4.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

About Silence Therapeutics (LON:SLN)

Silence Therapeutics plc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel ribonucleic acid (RNA) therapeutics in hematology, cardiovascular, and other rare and metabolic indications. The company's platform includes mRNAi GalNAc Oligonucleotide Discovery platform designed to accurately target specific disease-associated genes in the liver.

