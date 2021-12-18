Silverback Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBTX) Short Interest Down 45.9% in November

Silverback Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBTX) was the target of a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,200,000 shares, a drop of 45.9% from the November 15th total of 4,070,000 shares. Approximately 13.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 520,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.2 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SBTX. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Silverback Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in Silverback Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $225,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Silverback Therapeutics by 48.2% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 11,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 3,709 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Silverback Therapeutics by 26.5% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 3,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in Silverback Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $714,000. 79.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SBTX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Silverback Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Silverback Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Jonestrading reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Silverback Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Silverback Therapeutics from $42.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Silverback Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.75.

Shares of SBTX stock traded up $0.50 on Friday, reaching $6.81. 977,938 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 290,043. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.21. The stock has a market cap of $238.87 million and a PE ratio of -2.09. Silverback Therapeutics has a one year low of $5.87 and a one year high of $63.41.

Silverback Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SBTX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65). As a group, analysts anticipate that Silverback Therapeutics will post -2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

About Silverback Therapeutics

Silverback Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops tissue targeted therapeutics for the treatment of cancer, chronic viral infections, and other serious diseases. Its lead product candidate is SBT6050, which is in a Phase I/Ib clinical trial, a TLR8 agonist linker-payload conjugated to a HER2-directed monoclonal antibody that targets tumors, such as breast, gastric, and non-small cell lung cancers.

