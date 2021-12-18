SinglePoint Inc. (OTCMKTS:SING) Short Interest Down 49.6% in November

SinglePoint Inc. (OTCMKTS:SING) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, a decline of 49.6% from the November 15th total of 12,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,174,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of SING stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.08. 586,902 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 654,355. The company has a market capitalization of $4.35 million, a PE ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 0.64. SinglePoint has a 12-month low of $0.07 and a 12-month high of $6.66. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.22.

SinglePoint (OTCMKTS:SING) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.27 million for the quarter.

SinglePoint, Inc is a fully reporting company with core holdings in solar energy services and industrial hemp based consumer Products. The firm through its subsidiary operates national solar sales brokerage model in 34 states. It designed 1606 Original Hemp for manufacturing and marketing smokable industrial hemp consumer products for sale through traditional retail channels and online.

