SJM Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SJMHF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

SJM Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SJMHF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,929,100 shares, a decrease of 26.9% from the November 15th total of 20,436,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3,110.2 days.
OTCMKTS SJMHF opened at $0.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.88. SJM has a 1 year low of $0.60 and a 1 year high of $1.58.
About SJM
