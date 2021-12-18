SJM Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SJMHF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

SJM Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SJMHF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,929,100 shares, a decrease of 26.9% from the November 15th total of 20,436,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3,110.2 days.

OTCMKTS SJMHF opened at $0.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.88. SJM has a 1 year low of $0.60 and a 1 year high of $1.58.

Get SJM alerts:

About SJM

SJM Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, develops and operates casinos and related facilities in Macau, Hong Kong, and internationally. It operates through Gaming Operations; and Hotel, Catering and Retail Operations segments. The Gaming Operations segment engages in the VIP gaming, mass market table gaming, slot machine, and other gaming operations, as well as operates satellite casinos.

Further Reading: Stock Market News Sentiment

Receive News & Ratings for SJM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SJM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.