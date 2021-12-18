SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) Price Target Increased to $72.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) had its target price lifted by Morgan Stanley from $67.00 to $72.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays upped their price objective on SL Green Realty from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Truist upped their target price on SL Green Realty from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Truist Securities upped their target price on SL Green Realty from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. TheStreet raised SL Green Realty from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on SL Green Realty from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $81.90.

Get SL Green Realty alerts:

Shares of NYSE SLG opened at $71.37 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $73.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.47. The firm has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.47, a P/E/G ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.49. SL Green Realty has a 52 week low of $55.41 and a 52 week high of $85.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $5.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $4.17. The firm had revenue of $205.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.04 million. SL Green Realty had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 75.99%. SL Green Realty’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.80 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that SL Green Realty will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.3108 dividend. This is an increase from SL Green Realty’s previous monthly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $3.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.02%.

In other SL Green Realty news, Director Betsy S. Atkins sold 3,229 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.85, for a total value of $215,858.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John H. Alschuler, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.96, for a total value of $449,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in SL Green Realty in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of SL Green Realty during the 1st quarter worth $72,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of SL Green Realty during the 2nd quarter worth $93,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 129.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SL Green Realty during the 3rd quarter worth $89,000. Institutional investors own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

About SL Green Realty

SL Green Realty Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, management and operation of commercial and residential real estate properties. It operates through the Real Estate, and Debt & Preferred Equity Investments business segments.

Featured Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for SL Green Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SL Green Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.