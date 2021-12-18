SLC Agrícola (OTCMKTS:SLCJY) Shares Set to Split on Monday, January 3rd

SLC Agrícola S.A. (OTCMKTS:SLCJY) shares are scheduled to split on the morning of Monday, January 3rd. The 11-10 split was announced on Monday, January 3rd. The newly issued shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Monday, January 3rd.
SLCJY stock opened at $6.56 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.39. SLC Agrícola has a 52 week low of $4.87 and a 52 week high of $10.71.
SLC Agrícola Company Profile
Read More: What Every Investor Needs to Understand About Secondary Public Offerings
Receive News & Ratings for SLC Agrícola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SLC Agrícola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.