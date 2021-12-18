SLC Agrícola (OTCMKTS:SLCJY) Shares Set to Split on Monday, January 3rd

SLC Agrícola S.A. (OTCMKTS:SLCJY) shares are scheduled to split on the morning of Monday, January 3rd. The 11-10 split was announced on Monday, January 3rd. The newly issued shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Monday, January 3rd.

SLCJY stock opened at $6.56 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.39. SLC Agrícola has a 52 week low of $4.87 and a 52 week high of $10.71.

SLC Agrícola Company Profile

SLC Agricola SA engages in the production and trade of agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Agricultural Production and Land Investments. The Agricultural Production segment engages in the cultivation of primarily cotton, soybean and corn. The Land Investments segment engages in the acquisition and development of land for agriculture.

