SMA Solar Technology AG (OTCMKTS:SMTGY) Short Interest Update

SMA Solar Technology AG (OTCMKTS:SMTGY) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decline of 41.2% from the November 15th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

SMTGY stock remained flat at $$4.24 during midday trading on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.01. SMA Solar Technology has a 1-year low of $3.98 and a 1-year high of $8.32.

SMA Solar Technology AG engages in the development, production and sale of solar inverters and monitoring systems for solar power systems. It operates its business through the following segments: Residential, Commercial, Utility, Storage, and Digital Energy. The Residential segment caters to global markets for small photovoltaic (PV) systems with and without connection to a smart home solution.

