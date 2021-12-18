SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CWYUF) Short Interest Update

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CWYUF) saw a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 686,100 shares, a decline of 35.2% from the November 15th total of 1,058,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 180.6 days.

CWYUF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. CIBC boosted their price target on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Desjardins boosted their price target on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust from C$30.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust from C$31.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price target on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust from C$32.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.00.

OTCMKTS CWYUF traded up $0.16 on Friday, hitting $24.49. 2,082 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,792. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.86 and a 200 day moving average of $24.35. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $17.70 and a twelve month high of $27.18. The company has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.75 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust is an open-ended mutual fund trust. The firm focuses on the development and ownership of retail properties. It also pursues mixed-use development and intensification opportunities including residential, retirement homes, office and self-storage. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Vaughan, Canada.

