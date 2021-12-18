Smiths Group plc (OTCMKTS:SMGZY) Short Interest Up 66.7% in November

Smiths Group plc (OTCMKTS:SMGZY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a growth of 66.7% from the November 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 30,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of SMGZY traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $20.69. 12,143 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,908. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.63 and a 200-day moving average of $20.42. Smiths Group has a one year low of $18.60 and a one year high of $23.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Get Smiths Group alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd were given a $0.5206 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 21st.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Smiths Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Smiths Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

About Smiths Group

Smiths Group Plc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of control systems and instruments for industrial applications. It operates through the following business segments: John Crane, Smiths Medical, Smiths Detection, Smiths Interconnect, and Flex-Tek. The John Crane segment produces mechanical seals, engineered bearings, power transmission couplings, seal support, and filtration systems.

Featured Story: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for Smiths Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smiths Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.