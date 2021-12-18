Smiths Group plc (OTCMKTS:SMGZY) Short Interest Up 66.7% in November

Smiths Group plc (OTCMKTS:SMGZY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a growth of 66.7% from the November 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 30,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of SMGZY traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $20.69. 12,143 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,908. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.63 and a 200-day moving average of $20.42. Smiths Group has a one year low of $18.60 and a one year high of $23.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd were given a $0.5206 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 21st.
About Smiths Group
Smiths Group Plc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of control systems and instruments for industrial applications. It operates through the following business segments: John Crane, Smiths Medical, Smiths Detection, Smiths Interconnect, and Flex-Tek. The John Crane segment produces mechanical seals, engineered bearings, power transmission couplings, seal support, and filtration systems.
