Smoothy Trading Down 12.7% Over Last 7 Days (SMTY)

Smoothy (CURRENCY:SMTY) traded down 2.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 18th. One Smoothy coin can currently be bought for $0.0883 or 0.00000190 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Smoothy has traded 12.7% lower against the dollar. Smoothy has a total market cap of $449,339.76 and approximately $482,579.00 worth of Smoothy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002153 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001760 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.10 or 0.00054003 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,887.75 or 0.08365771 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.09 or 0.00077662 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $46,552.61 or 1.00173267 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.45 or 0.00050454 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002736 BTC.

About Smoothy

Smoothy’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,089,773 coins. Smoothy’s official Twitter account is @smoothswap

Smoothy Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smoothy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Smoothy should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Smoothy using one of the exchanges listed above.

