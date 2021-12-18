Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) CFO Derek Andersen Sells 15,773 Shares of Stock

Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) CFO Derek Andersen sold 15,773 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.03, for a total transaction of $726,031.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Derek Andersen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 15th, Derek Andersen sold 4,055 shares of Snap stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.36, for a total transaction of $220,429.80.

On Monday, October 18th, Derek Andersen sold 8,874 shares of Snap stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.44, for a total transaction of $660,580.56.

On Friday, October 15th, Derek Andersen sold 4,055 shares of Snap stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.76, for a total transaction of $311,261.80.

NYSE SNAP opened at $45.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.53, a current ratio of 5.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $72.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -107.83 and a beta of 1.09. Snap Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.96 and a 12-month high of $83.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $55.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.24.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.06. Snap had a negative net margin of 16.72% and a negative return on equity of 23.65%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.14) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Snap Inc. will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SNAP. Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snap during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Snap by 579.6% during the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in shares of Snap by 527.9% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 427 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snap during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snap during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. 52.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SNAP has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Snap from $80.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Snap from $90.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Snap from $95.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Truist lowered their price target on shares of Snap from $100.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Snap to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.09.

About Snap

Snap, Inc engages in the operation of its camera platform. Its products include Snapchat, using the camera and editing tools to take and share Snaps, Friends Page, which lets users create and use Stories, Groups, Video and Chat, Discover for searching and surfacing relevant Stories, Snap Map, which shows friends, Stories and Snaps near the user, Memories, for saving personal collections, and Spectacles, wearable sunglasses capable of taking Snaps and interacting directly with the Snapchat application.

