Snap One (NASDAQ:SNPO) Stock Price Down 4%

Snap One Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:SNPO) shares dropped 4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $20.20 and last traded at $20.39. Approximately 3,424 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 223,786 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.25.

SNPO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Snap One in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Snap One in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Snap One from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. William Blair began coverage on shares of Snap One in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist began coverage on shares of Snap One in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.60.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Snap One (NASDAQ:SNPO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $260.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $253.86 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Snap One Holdings Corp will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Snap One in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Snap One during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Snap One in the 3rd quarter worth $74,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Snap One in the third quarter valued at about $104,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Snap One in the third quarter valued at about $120,000.

About Snap One (NASDAQ:SNPO)

Snap One Holdings Corp. is a provider of smart living products, services and software to professional integrators. Snap One Holdings Corp. is based in CHARLOTTE, N.C.

