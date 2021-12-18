Snap One (NASDAQ:SNPO) Stock Price Down 4%

Snap One Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:SNPO) shares dropped 4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $20.20 and last traded at $20.39. Approximately 3,424 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 223,786 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.25.
SNPO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Snap One in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Snap One in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Snap One from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. William Blair began coverage on shares of Snap One in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist began coverage on shares of Snap One in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.60.
The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Snap One in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Snap One during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Snap One in the 3rd quarter worth $74,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Snap One in the third quarter valued at about $104,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Snap One in the third quarter valued at about $120,000.
About Snap One (NASDAQ:SNPO)
Snap One Holdings Corp. is a provider of smart living products, services and software to professional integrators. Snap One Holdings Corp. is based in CHARLOTTE, N.C.
