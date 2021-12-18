Soda Coin (SOC) Trading 32% Higher Over Last Week

Soda Coin (CURRENCY:SOC) traded 35.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 18th. Soda Coin has a market capitalization of $32.06 million and $13.22 million worth of Soda Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Soda Coin has traded 32% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Soda Coin coin can now be bought for about $0.0182 or 0.00000039 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00004793 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002123 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001135 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.93 or 0.00042248 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002124 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00007241 BTC.

About Soda Coin

Soda Coin (SOC) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 18th, 2018. Soda Coin’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,763,526,984 coins. Soda Coin’s official Twitter account is @allsportschain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Soda Coin’s official website is www.monstercube.kr/eng . The official message board for Soda Coin is blog.naver.com/sodatable

According to CryptoCompare, “The All Sports Platform focuses on the global online market and intends to build a network of prediction service system. In addition to building the underlying SDK based on the All Sports public blockchain, it also provides customised user-end applications, including but not limited to PC end, H5 webpage, App(iOS & Android), mini programmes. SOC is a asset ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network and is used as an utility token on the All Sports platform. “

Soda Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Soda Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Soda Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Soda Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

