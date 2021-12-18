Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente (OTCMKTS:SEYMF) Upgraded at Royal Bank of Canada

Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente (OTCMKTS:SEYMF) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.20.

OTCMKTS:SEYMF opened at $18.74 on Thursday. Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente has a 12-month low of $15.86 and a 12-month high of $34.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.68.

Solaria EnergÃ­a y Medio Ambiente, SA engages in the solar photovoltaic power generation business. The company develops, owns, manages, and operates photovoltaic plants with a total generation capacity of approximately 360 MW in Spain, Italy, Uruguay, and Greece. It additionally installs, repairs, plumbing, gas, electricity, cooling, heating, and air conditioning system.

