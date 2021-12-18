Sonim Technologies (NASDAQ:SONM) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Sonim Technologies (NASDAQ:SONM) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sonim Technologies Inc. provides ultra-rugged mobile phones and accessories. It provides its solutions under categories of ultra-rugged mobile phones based on the Android platform, which are capable of attaching to both public and private wireless networks; industrial-grade accessories and cloud-based software and application services. The company serves construction, energy and utility, hospitality, logistics, manufacturing, public sector and transportation sectors. Sonim Technologies Inc. is based in San Mateo, United States. “

SONM opened at $0.99 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $15.96 million, a PE ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 3.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.79. Sonim Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.96 and a fifty-two week high of $17.00.

Sonim Technologies (NASDAQ:SONM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($1.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.61). Sonim Technologies had a negative return on equity of 181.42% and a negative net margin of 61.15%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sonim Technologies will post -3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sonim Technologies in the third quarter valued at $258,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Sonim Technologies by 61.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 47,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 18,072 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Sonim Technologies in the third quarter valued at $61,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Sonim Technologies in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sonim Technologies by 200.8% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 62,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 41,531 shares in the last quarter.

Sonim Technologies

Sonim Technologies, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of mission-critical smart phone-based solutions for workers in extreme, hazardous, and isolated environments. Its products include ultra-rugged mobile phones, business process applications, and a suite of industrial-grade accessories. The company was founded by Ram Chandran, Isaac Eteminan, Anush Gopalan, Jai Kumar, Sudu Srinivasan, and Joakim Wiklund on August 5, 1999 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

