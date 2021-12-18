SONM (SNM) Price Hits $0.16 on Exchanges

SONM (CURRENCY:SNM) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 18th. SONM has a total market capitalization of $58.77 million and $142,489.00 worth of SONM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, SONM has traded down 14.7% against the U.S. dollar. One SONM coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000478 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00004709 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002134 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001135 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002134 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.51 or 0.00041620 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00007202 BTC.

SONM Coin Profile

SNM is a coin. Its genesis date was June 15th, 2017. SONM’s total supply is 444,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 359,600,000 coins. SONM’s official website is sonm.com . SONM’s official Twitter account is @sonmdevelopment and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SONM is /r/SONM and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “SONM is a a multi-purpose decentralized supercomputer for general purpose computing, allowig users to monetize their idle hardware and providing services that range from site hosting to scientific calculations. The SONM project implements a fog computing structure instead of a costly cloud structure, reducing middlemen fees. The SNM token is required to buy and sell computational power in the SONM network. “

