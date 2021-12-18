Sosei Group Co. (OTCMKTS:SOLTF) Short Interest Up 35.8% in November

Sosei Group Co. (OTCMKTS:SOLTF) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,100,300 shares, a growth of 35.8% from the November 15th total of 1,546,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 21,003.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS SOLTF opened at $16.92 on Friday. Sosei Group has a 52 week low of $13.26 and a 52 week high of $21.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.72 and its 200 day moving average is $16.50.
About Sosei Group
Read More: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA
Receive News & Ratings for Sosei Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sosei Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.