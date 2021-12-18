Sosei Group Co. (OTCMKTS:SOLTF) Short Interest Up 35.8% in November

Sosei Group Co. (OTCMKTS:SOLTF) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,100,300 shares, a growth of 35.8% from the November 15th total of 1,546,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 21,003.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS SOLTF opened at $16.92 on Friday. Sosei Group has a 52 week low of $13.26 and a 52 week high of $21.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.72 and its 200 day moving average is $16.50.

About Sosei Group

Sosei Group Corp. engages in the discovery, design, and development of medicines targeting G protein-coupled receptors (GPCRs). The company engages in the research, development and sales of medicines; management of regenerative medical funds; investment in bio venture companies related to regenerative medicines; overseas development by licensing; promotions of commercialization; structural analysis of GPCR; initial lead compound creation; candidate search by proprietary StaR (Stabilised Receptor) technology; as well as structural base of new drugs using GPCR related basic technology drug discovery and screening and promotions of antibody drug research and development.

