Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $60.93.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Southern Copper in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Southern Copper from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 9th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. WESPAC Advisors LLC increased its stake in Southern Copper by 134.9% during the 3rd quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC now owns 27,767 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,559,000 after buying an additional 15,944 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Southern Copper by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 49,860 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,207,000 after buying an additional 1,795 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in Southern Copper during the 3rd quarter worth $1,511,000. AGF Investments Inc. increased its stake in Southern Copper by 73.4% during the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 351,566 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $22,613,000 after buying an additional 148,860 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Southern Copper by 48.8% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 54,559 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,509,000 after buying an additional 17,903 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.25% of the company’s stock.

Southern Copper stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $58.38. The company had a trading volume of 1,863,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,190,188. Southern Copper has a 1 year low of $54.92 and a 1 year high of $83.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 2.78. The company has a market capitalization of $45.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.05.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12. Southern Copper had a net margin of 30.15% and a return on equity of 40.73%. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Southern Copper will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is a positive change from Southern Copper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.85%. Southern Copper’s payout ratio is presently 98.04%.

Southern Copper Corp. engages in the development, production, and exploration of copper, molybdenum, zinc, and silver. It operates through the following segments: Peruvian Operations; Mexican Open-Pit Operations; and Mexican Underground Mining Operations. The Peruvian Operations segment focuses on the Toquepala and Cuajone mine complexes and the smelting and refining plants, industrial railroad, and port facilities that service both mines.

