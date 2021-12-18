Space Cow Boy Price Down 15.5% Over Last Week (SCB)

Space Cow Boy (CURRENCY:SCB) traded 4.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 18th. In the last week, Space Cow Boy has traded 15.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Space Cow Boy has a market capitalization of $426,280.20 and $10,776.00 worth of Space Cow Boy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Space Cow Boy coin can now be purchased for $13.06 or 0.00028097 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Space Cow Boy alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00004705 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002152 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001130 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002153 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.23 or 0.00041377 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00007206 BTC.

Space Cow Boy Profile

Space Cow Boy (CRYPTO:SCB) is a coin. Space Cow Boy’s total supply is 82,315 coins and its circulating supply is 32,647 coins. Space Cow Boy’s official Twitter account is @Oxbull5

According to CryptoCompare, “Space Cowboy aims to be the NFT platform for digital art and assets related to the theme of sci-fi, bulls, and space meme. “

Buying and Selling Space Cow Boy

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Space Cow Boy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Space Cow Boy should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Space Cow Boy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Space Cow Boy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Space Cow Boy and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.