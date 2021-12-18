SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ) Shares Purchased by Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF were worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000.

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF stock opened at $45.20 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $46.88 and a 200-day moving average of $47.21. SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF has a 52 week low of $40.31 and a 52 week high of $49.38.

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield of the EURO STOXX 50 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to represent the performance of some of the companies across components of the 20 EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes. The EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes are subsets of the EURO STOXX Index.

