SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Sees Large Volume Increase

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) shares saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 42,262 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 982,529 shares.The stock last traded at $508.07 and had previously closed at $505.27.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $511.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $498.53.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $405,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,476 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Homrich & Berg grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 6,499 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,125,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. Aspen Investment Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc now owns 2,499 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,916 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,883,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

